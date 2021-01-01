Kirsten Dunst plans to marry Jesse Plemons 'very soon'

Kirsten Dunst is planning on tying the knot with fiancé Jesse Plemons "very soon".

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida actress began dating her Fargo co-star in 2016, with the couple getting engaged the following year and later welcoming sons Ennis, three, and James, seven months.

Discussing her wedding plans during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Kirsten revealed the ceremony may happen in the near future.

"I just kept getting pregnant and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding," she smiled. "I just want to be able to drink and have fun. We'll do it very soon."

But before Kirsten walks down the aisle, she is focusing on getting her second child to sleep through the night.

"We call him 'Big Kahuna. He's 22 pounds for a seven-month-old," the 39-year-old joked of baby James. "All he wants to do is bounce, walk, be like his brother and walk around. He just wants to walk and run, he doesn't even know what crawling is.

"I've been sleep training a seven-month-old so I had a crying baby all night last night so I'm hanging on by a thread. He was so good and then last night it was like the s**t hit the fan. I was sleeping a half hour in between shoving a pacifier in his mouth."