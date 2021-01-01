Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reflects on 'shift in identity' following birth of first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley experienced a "shift in identity" following the birth of her son.



The British supermodel and her actor fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their son Jack in 2017, with the couple currently expecting their second child.



But in an interview with Porter magazine, Rosie confessed that she "mourned" the loss of her "old life" after becoming a parent for the first time.



"For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were... I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me," she recalled. "I'd had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having (something) that really anchored me to home life."



Elsewhere in the chat, Rosie admitted her outlook on motherhood changed once she was able to embrace her new figure and lifestyle.



"If you're someone that, like me, attach(ed) a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit," the 34-year-old continued. "I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now, in my thirties, my confidence is so much (greater) and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded."