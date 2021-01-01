Peter Dinklage to be honoured with Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Peter Dinklage will be honoured at this year's Gotham Awards.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star, 52, will be given a Performer Tribute at the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City on November 29 in honour of his “extraordinary career”, which was “grounded" in independent film.

Jeffrey Sharp, the executive producer of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, said: “The roots of Peter Dinklage’s extraordinary career are firmly grounded in independent film.

"As his work has grown in major features and shows to reach audiences everywhere, Peter has remained a steadfast supporter of this community of independent artists.”

Dinklage first grabbed film fan’s attention in the 2003 movie ‘The Station Agent’ and has moved on to other roles.

His breakout role of Tyrion Lannister in the ground-breaking HBO fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ - based on an adaptation of fantasy novel series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R. R. Martin - earnt him four Emmy Awards, along with a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Stewart, 31, will also be honoured with the same accolade, as well as Campion - whose recent project, ‘the Power of the Dog’, earnt her the Director’s Tribute - and the ‘Harder They Fall’ cast will be awarded the Ensemble Tribute.

In addition, the Actors Fund - which provides performers and industry figures with assistance - is also being celebrated with the Impact Salute, award especially for its work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, such as giving out $23.9 million to 17,100 people.

Jeremy said: “There are few organizations in our industry that play such a pivotal role in lifting up and supporting so many performing arts and entertainment professionals by offering a wide array of essential services while addressing a variety of challenges faced by workers of all backgrounds.”