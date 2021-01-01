Whitney Port suffers pregnancy loss

Whitney Port has experienced pregnancy loss two weeks after announcing she is expecting her second child.



On her Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old The Hills star updated fans with news, referencing a YouTube video she posted earlier this month revealing that she was pregnant with her second child.



"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby," she began. "We found out yesterday. I don't even really know what to say here. I recorded a full on verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I'll put on my podcast next week.



"Send all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore."



In the YouTube video earlier this month, she told viewers that she was "scared" about the viability of the pregnancy as ultrasounds revealed that the baby was not at the stage of development it should be.



"I'm currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she revealed, sitting alongside her husband Tim Rosenman, with whom she shares a four-year-old son. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."