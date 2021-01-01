Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi split after a year of dating - report

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have reportedly broken up a year after they went public with their relationship.

A source confirmed that the model and Euphoria actor had parted ways to People after fans noticed that Gerber had removed photos of Elordi from her social media.

The split comes two months after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ gala in Los Angeles.

Last year, the American Horror Story star and The Kissing Booth actor went Instagram official while sharing their couple costumes for Halloween, when they dressed up as Elvis Presley and the late singer's ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

While they mostly kept out of the public eye, the 20-year-old model/actress opened up about their relationship in the June/July 2021 issue of U.S. Vogue.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she told the publication. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Neither Gerber nor Elordi has commented on the split reports.