Kristen Stewart doesn't care about Oscar buzz

Kristen Stewart doesn't care about the Oscar buzz surrounding her performance in Spencer.

In the film, the 31-year-old actress portrays the late British royal Princess Diana as she spends three days over Christmas with the royal family in the '90s.

Ahead of awards season, her performance has gained considerable attention from film critics and Academy voters, as The Hollywood Reporter's Feinberg Forecast and GoldDerby rank Stewart as the most likely recipient of the Best Actress Oscar at the 2022 awards night.

However, in a new interview with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, the Twilight star said that she does not put much weight on winning awards, bluntly stating, "I don't give a s**t."

"The Oscars are such a funny thing," she continued. "There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we're at as a cumulative presence - what we're looking at, what we care about."

Instead, Stewart said that she "really appreciates" that a film she worked on "has ignited such a large conversation" and added, "We don't make movies to not connect with each other."