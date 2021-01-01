Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands in Palm Springs

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed their relationship on Wednesday by being photographed holding hands in Palm Springs.

The reality TV star met the comedian when she hosted Saturday Night Live, in which they kissed during a sketch parodying Aladdin, in October, and rumours of a relationship began to swirl when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Berry Farm in California.

The speculation ramped up a notch on Wednesday when they were filmed holding hands after getting out of a car in Palm Springs. According to the Daily Mail, which obtained the footage, they were staying at Kim's mother Kris Jenner's mansion nearby to celebrate Pete's 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Kim, 41, reportedly threw a birthday party for him at Kris' house earlier this week, and party guest, rapper Flavor Flav, shared a picture on Instagram of him posing alongside Kris, Kim and Pete, with the trio wearing matching plaid fleece pyjama sets from Kim's brand Skims.

According to sources, the couple has made their relationship official and are "very happy".

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," an unnamed source told E! News. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. (Kim) is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else. She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

The source said that the comedian makes the KKW Beauty mogul feel "giddy" as he "makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him."

Pete is the first person that Kim has been linked to since she filed for divorce from Kanye West at the beginning of the year.