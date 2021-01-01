Cynthia Erivo to serve as guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Cynthia Erivo will fill in for Craig Revel Horwood as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing's Musicals Week this weekend.



The Oscar-nominated actress and singer has been drafted in to replace Craig as he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. She will sit on the judging panel alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke and give her feedback on the couples' dances, which will pay homage to stage musicals.



"I'm so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it's such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I'm excited to bring my experience to the show and I can't wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend," she said in a statement.



Sharing the news on Twitter, representatives for Strictly wrote, "Stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo is joining our Judges for Musicals Week! Stepping into Craig's shoes, who we wish a speedy recovery."



The British actress, who is currently filming the Luther movie alongside Idris Elba, has plenty of musical experience, having won the Best Leading Actress in a Musical Tony Award in 2016 for her performance in The Color Purple. Her other theatre credits include The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Sister Act, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. It was also recently announced that she will portray Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked.