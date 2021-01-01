David Arquette reflects on filming Scream franchise with ex Courteney Cox

David Arquette has reflected on his experience shooting the Scream franchise with ex-wife Courteney Cox, joking that he got "a baby" from the experience.



Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 50-year-old actor looked back on his role in the horror franchise, where he met the Friends star, who would go on to become his wife and the mother of his first child.



"Thank god for (Scream director) Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it," he laughed. "I mean, not Wes Craven, thank Courteney Cox!"



After meeting on the set of the 1996 movie, the two married in 1999 and welcomed their daughter, Coco, in 2004. Meyers joked that it must be useful to be able to figure out how old his daughter is by remembering when the film came out and working his way backwards.



"Well there's a few Screams in there," he quipped, before poking fun at Cox. "The first Scream we were falling in love, the second Scream, she hated me."



The subsequent three instalments were released between 1997 and 2011, while Arquette and Cox separated in 2010, with their divorce being finalised three years later. They recently reunited for another Scream movie, which is due to be released in January.



In March, the actor opened up about Coco, now 17, being interested in the entertainment business and becoming more serious about performing.



"She's an incredible singer and she loves acting," he said while guest-hosting Entertainment Tonight. "It's getting more serious now and you know the performances even are becoming more, you know, polished... So it's exciting to see."