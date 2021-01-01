Tori Spelling calls out photographer for taking pictures near her child's school

Tori Spelling has called out editors of a website for publishing photos of her picking up her son from preschool.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress shared a screenshot from a Daily Mail article in which reporters claimed that she was popping into a bakery with her four-year-old son, which she insisted was not true.

"I'm p**sed! It's one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children's schools! Too far!" the actress began her Instagram caption. "This was not taken at a bakery @dailymail this was taken at my 4 year old son Beau's private pre school! I was picking him up."

Spelling explained that she knew the photo was from the school because she was snapped carrying her child's lunch and backpack, writing, "I'm picking him up to take him home early because his tummy hurt. His teacher handed me his lunch because he was going home early."

"Just because you cropped him out of the photo walking in front of me doesn't give you the right to drive up the private driveway and violate the privacy of this amazing family owned pre school, the kids there, and their parents (sic)," the Scary Movie 2 star continued.

In closing, Spelling tagged the supplier of the photo and asked the company to give the "privacy that these kiddos deserve" if they "insist" on following public figures around everywhere.

"Think about your own kids? This is a violation that shouldn't be tolerated! Parents out there agree??... shame on you!" she added.