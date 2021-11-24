NEWS Walt Disney Gala screening of Encanto takes place in London Newsdesk Share with :





Today in London Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ENCANTO had its U.K. Gala Screening Event at Picturehouse Central, London. Filmmakers Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith and producer Clark Spencer attended the screening event.



Celebrity guests included Fearne McCann, Vanessa Bauer, Vanessa Feltz, AJ Pritchard, Charlotte Coleman, Abbie Quinnen, Jess Impiazzi, Claire Sweeney, Anna Nightingale and more.



In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.



The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of “Encanto,” as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film’s production. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in cinemas November 24, 2021.



