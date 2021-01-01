Jennifer Lawrence vows to keep pregnancy details away from public

Jennifer Lawrence does not want to share any details surrounding her pregnancy with the public, citing privacy concerns.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Hunger Games star shared that she wants to keep her child's life away from her work as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she said. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

Lawrence explained that she never wants the public to feel "welcome" into her child's life, noting that starts with not including details about her pregnancy in press interviews.

The comments come three months after the actress confirmed she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, who she married in 2019.

The 31-year-old has largely kept her relationship with the art dealer out of the public eye, as part of her decision to take a step back from the spotlight in 2018 because she felt everyone had gotten "sick of her".

"I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'... I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad,'" she told the magazine.

"Then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."