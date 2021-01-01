Andrew Garfield once again denies rumours that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has once again denied rumours that he will appear in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with GQ, the actor, who portrayed Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, once again shot down the long-standing fan theory that he and his Spider-Man predecessor Tobey Maguire will appear in the upcoming Marvel film, despite announcements that other actors in the franchise will come back for the movie, starring Tom Holland as the superhero.

"I am not (in No Way Home)," the 38-year-old told the publication, noting that "a lot has changed" since he originally took on the role in 2012. During the conversation, he discussed how the film increased his public visibility, which "upended his life" and made him reconsider his relationship with fame.

He previously told Variety in September, "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of, 'Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?' But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in."

The latest trailer for Far From Home recently confirmed that Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Rhys Ifans' Spider-Man villains were returning, despite them being in previous iterations in the franchise.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, also starring Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, hits cinemas next month.