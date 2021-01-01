Martha Hunt welcomes first child

Martha Hunt is a first-time mum.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the arrival of her baby daughter, Emery, earlier this month.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her cradling the newborn, Martha wrote, "On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world."

The 32-year-old, who shares little Emery with her photographer fiancé Jason McDonald, didn't share any further details.

However, a number of Martha's celebrity friends were quick to send her congratulatory messages.

"So much love to all 3 of you," wrote Helena Christensen, while Elsa Hosk commented: "The day before my birthday, Scorpio queen. love her already! congrats mama!!!!!"

And Lily Aldridge added: "Congratulations! love you all so much!!!!!"

Martha and Jason became engaged in January 2020, but had to put their wedding plans on hold amid the Covid-19 pandemic.