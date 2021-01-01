Sophie Turner roasts husband Joe Jonas over 'lame' purity ring

Sophie Turner has poked fun at her husband, Joe Jonas, for wearing a purity ring when he was a teen.

For the new Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the 25-year-old joined Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in joking about their musician husbands.

Among the group, the Game of Thrones star dug in deep, turning her focus to the 32-year-old's prior experience with wearing a purity ring. Back in his Disney days, the Camp Rock star took a public purity pledge with his brothers, vowing to wait until marriage to have sex.

Turner began her roast by insisting the rings "weren't a good idea" before calling them "toe-curlingly lame".

"Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture," she joked. "This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.

"Joe Jonas wasn't just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings, he was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two. To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella. Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me."

The actress concluded her roast by joking that her husband's purity ring was also like Cinderella in that "most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney", referencing his past relationships with Demi Lovato and AJ Michalka.

Turner married Jonas in 2019 and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July last year.