Mindy Kaling excited to share Thanksgiving traditions with children

Mindy Kaling is looking forward to sharing her family Thanksgiving traditions with her two children.

The Mindy Project actress is mum to daughter Katherine, three, and 14-month-old son Spencer, and in an interview with People, explained that she can't wait to begin introducing her kids to the holiday traditions first established by her late mother Swati.

"The biggest tradition I had in my house (growing up) was that for a holiday like Thanksgiving, we dropped everything and just helped my mom as sous chefs. We would come home, I would sit there with her and I would just be endlessly chopping vegetables and peeling vegetables and baking pies," the 42-year-old recalled. "And I think my mom, who was a really busy doctor, someone who didn't have a lot of hobbies, she immigrated here and just fell in love with basically all of Americana... She loved throwing a huge Thanksgiving and preparing for three or four days beforehand."

And while the Thanksgiving meal is always a highlight for Mindy's family, she insisted the "bonding" time is just as important to her.

"So, to me, the tradition of, if my kids go to college and they have the week off for Thanksgiving, they don't come in the day before. I want them there the whole week helping set up, helping clean up the house," she continued. "And it's all for a two-hour dinner, but for some reason, it becomes more than that. It's the bonding."