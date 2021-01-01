Kim Kardashian and daughter North launch joint TikTok account

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, have launched a joint TikTok account.

On Thursday, the mother-daughter duo launched the joint account to share videos from their family's Thanksgiving holiday. The account, @KimAndNorth, gained tens of thousands of followers in the first few hours after launching, but the number grew rapidly after Kardashian - who also shares Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West - shared one of the videos to her Instagram feed.

Their first video showed the pair having a spa day with Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin, with the camera panning over different face masks and serums.

Other videos on the profile show the 41-year-old reality star and her daughter showing off their Thanksgiving decorations, driving a golf cart, giving a close-up of a pair of black Yeezys, and panning over a bouquet of dusty grey roses. In one video, captioned "Dancing", the Skims founder and the eight-year-old sway together to Adele's latest single, Easy On Me.

This is the first time the beauty mogul has joined the popular video-sharing app, but other Kardashians have made similar moves in the past. Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, also has a joint TikTok account with her daughter, Penelope, nine, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.