Jimmy Kimmel burns hair and eyebrows while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Jimmy Kimmel burned his hair and eyebrows while cooking his Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.



After preparing Thanksgiving dinner, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host shared a photo on Instagram in which he showed off his burnt hair, eyebrows, and arm hair.



"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" the 54-year-old joked in the caption.



Kimmel's daughter Katie responded to the photo of her soot-covered father with, "Again????" to which the comedian joked that burnt hair was "now a holiday tradition".



Fellow stars weighed in on the mishap, with professional chef Jamie Oliver writing, "Oh no!" and restaurateur David Chang insisting the accident was a "pro move". Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner and Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford took joy from the comedian's slip-up, with both posting laughing emojis in the comments.



The late-night host later updated fans about the outcome of his work, sharing a photo of his cooked bird with the caption, "Burnt hair-smoked turkey". In that follow-up snap, Kimmel's charred fringe appears cleaned up and his eyebrows seem intact.