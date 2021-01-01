Hailee Steinfeld seeking 'loyal and confident' partner

Hailee Steinfeld has narrowed down the exact criteria she wants in a partner.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress dated Niall Horan for a year until December 2018, and has remained tight-lipped about her personal life ever since.

But in an interview for the December 2021 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, Hailee revealed that she took time out to contemplate her ideal other half a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine," she shared. "It's weird talking about it because it's been in my head for so long. A lot of this music is also about taking control and taking ownership of one's self. But I also think there's power in claiming what you want, and maybe what you want is not to be alone."

While Hailee is "excited" to be dating, she did note that she sometimes feels pressure to find her perfect match sooner rather than later.

"I have moments where I'm like, 'All my friends are engaged, married, dating,'" the 24-year-old continued. "What a wonderful thing that seems like, right? I really don't ever have moments of, 'Oh god, I feel so single,' but it is funny how in the past year or so, a lot of people have gotten engaged or married. I'm like, 'Everybody's gotta slow down for me, okay?'"