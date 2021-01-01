Keira Knightley recovering from Covid-19

Keira Knightley and her family recently contracted Covid-19.



In an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 36, revealed she and her family are quarantining after contracting the virus.



"I got Covid and I'm feeling pretty rubbish," she said, explaining that her daughters, Edie, six, and Delilah, two, are faring better than she is, despite her double vaccination, while her husband, James Righton, is asymptomatic and "being very smug about it."



"He is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not," she added.



The Atonement star also acknowledged that she'll think positively of their forced time together at home in north London once she returns to work, saying, "I feel frazzled right now because we’re trapped in the house with Covid, but if you talk to me in about two weeks’ time, I’ll see it with rose-tinted glasses again."



During the interview, the actress also opened up about her experience filming Silent Night, a film that focuses on a Christmas party right before an environmental apocalypse. Filming began in February 2020, right before the world shut down due to Covid-19, which she described as "incredibly strange for everyone".



"We were filming scenes about the shops running out of food at the same time as the news was becoming full of stories that all of the toilet paper had gone," she recalled. "I think it should come with a warning, because now everybody is coming to the film with a lived experience, hopefully not as horrific as this one, but it has suddenly become a lot more raw."