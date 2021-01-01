Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn denies faking pregnancy

Christine Quinn has rejected rumours suggesting she faked her pregnancy and used a surrogate.

Over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star responded to claims that she was exercising weeks after giving birth to her first child, Christian, whom she welcomed via emergency Caesarean section in May.

On her Instagram Stories, Quinn shared a screenshot of a direct message she received that read, "Why did you fake your pregnancy? It's totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don't set unrealistic expectations for (post-partum) moms when you didn't even carry the baby yourself. It's deceitful and a shame."

The 33-year-old, who welcomed her son in May, called the speculation "beyond f**king sick" and further addressed the claims on Twitter.

"For all yall (sic) still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful," she wrote.

One user responded to the tweet, writing, "People just have questions. Working out one or two weeks after you had a C-section and your heart stopped, so you almost died, is a little suspicious, not to say quite impossible. The huge scar would have popped open... I just wish you the best and that you get the help you need!"

Quinn replied, "I never worked out after my c section. Are you smoking Crack? Where did you read that. The yoga scene I was pregnant. It took me 4 months till I could even start yoga again."