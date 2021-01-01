Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey has ruled out a run for governor of Texas.

Over a two-year period, the 52-year-old explored a career in public office, but announced to fans via social media on Sunday that he does not plan to run in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It's also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

The Oscar winner noted that he studied both national and state politics while exploring the political bid – learning that politics “needs new purpose” and that the country has “divides that need healing”.

"I've learned that freedom comes with responsibility, and that great leaders serve," he continued. "Whether a politician, a CEO, star quarterback, a mother, father, husband, wife, brother, friend, mentor, or teacher, we lead by serving each other. We lead through our service. What is service? Service is taking on responsibility today, so we can have more freedom tomorrow. Service is making the better choice for you and for me."

While he is not pursuing a career in politics, the Interstellar star intends to support entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that “(create) pathways for people to succeed” and “have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity”.

Before the announcement, a poll conducted by analysts at the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler indicated that the actor led the race, polling higher than incumbent republican Governor Greg Abbott and previous presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.