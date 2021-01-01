Tiffany Haddish and Common split

Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly parted ways.



The Girls Trip actress confirmed she was dating the rapper/actor in an interview for Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast in August 2020.



However, a source has now told editors at People that the couple has broken up.



"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the insider stated.



Representatives for Tiffany and Common have not yet commented on the report.



The pair first met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen but they didn't embark on a romantic relationship until April 2020.



Both Tiffany, 41, and Common have gushed over each other in recent interviews, and during an appearance on the People Every Day podcast in July, the 49-year-old indicated his relationship had helped him "evolve".



"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," he shared. "I've evolved and gotten to that place."