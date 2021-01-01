Kim Kardashian struggling to process Virgil Abloh's death

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her friend Virgil Abloh.

The Skims founder paid tribute to the late fashion designer, who passed away over the weekend at age 41, in a post on Instagram.

"God doesn't make mistakes. I know that but I still can't help but ask why," the reality star began. "Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early."

She continued, "Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can't even believe I am writing this... We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much."

Kardashian concluded by sending "so much love" to Abloh's wife, Shannon Sundberg, writing, "Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil's legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey."

In the accompanying photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the fashion mogul are seen wearing matching white outfits, hanging out in a private plane, and posing with her estranged husband Kanye West and other family members.

It was announced on Sunday night that the Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer had passed away following a private battle with cancer.