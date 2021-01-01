Dolph Lundgren impressed by Aquaman sequel

Dolph Lundgren has described 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' as a "class act".



The 64-year-old actor will reprise the role of King Nereus in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and believes that it is superior to the original in every way.



Dolph told The Hollywood Reporter: "That whole picture is just a class act. Everybody from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers.



"I think this one is better. I think the script is stronger and it's more exciting. The technology has moved forward in four years, so I was really pleased to be a part of it."



The 'Expendables' star continued: "James Wan is just going to blow everybody away again by this tremendous world that he creates. He's involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it's going to be great."



Dolph famously played the role of Ivan Drago in the 1985 flick 'Rocky IV' and is pleased to see a more humane version of the character in a new recut version of the movie – that featured Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.



He recalled: "Well, when I played the character, I did a backstory about how he was brought up by the state and they controlled him. He didn't have much say. He wasn't really an evil person: he was just a product of the system.



"He's Frankenstein's monster. He's not Dr. Frankenstein; that was the Soviet Union. So I always played that, and some of that came across in '85."



Dolph believes that the fact the character was given a human side in subsequent movies such as 'Creed II' shows that Sly wanted to present more depth to Drago.



He said: "A little bit of something came across because in the next picture, I was not playing a villain. So some of it was there even then. Sly and I are friends, but now, I guess he wanted to show the other side of the character. So I'm sure I'll enjoy it."