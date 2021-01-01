Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian is to be honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Whether she's wearing casual attire from her estranged husband Kanye West's Yeezy clothing line, designs from her very own SKIMS shapewear range, or custom-made looks for appearances at the Met Gala, the reality TV personality is always one to watch on the red carpet.

Now, the team behind the People's Choice Awards have decided to honour Kim for her contribution to the fashion world.

"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," said Jen Neal, executive vice president, entertainment live events, specials & E! News at NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honour Kim with this year's People's Fashion Icon Award."

In addition to receiving the prestigious prize, Kim is also nominated in the Social Star of 2021 category, where she will compete against the likes of Britney Spears, Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Lil Nas X.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on 7 December.