Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker on anniversary of his death

Vin Diesel wrote a loving tribute to his late co-star, Paul Walker, on the anniversary of his death on Tuesday.

The Fast & Furious star shared a photo of his daughter, Hania, with Walker's daughter Meadow at her wedding and reflected on how their friendship intertwined with their roles as fathers.

"So much to tell you," the 54-year-old began. "I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying 'Letty just wanted you to come home Dom...' When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what's on your mind?

"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work."

The actor recalled his late co-star advising him to go into the delivery room with his wife and cut the umbilical cord, as he spoke from experience because he already had "an angel" at home.

Diesel noted that it had been eight years since Walker passed away in a car accident at age 40. Despite the time that's passed, he said that "not a day goes by" where he doesn't think of their friendship.

"Tragedies in life are always followed by life's blessings if you just stay open and have faith," the F9 star wrote, referencing the photo of their daughters together. "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor."

"How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did," the action star concluded. "Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo..."