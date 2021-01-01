Kathy Griffin is cancer-free

Kathy Griffin is in remission following her battle with lung cancer.

The 61-year-old announced the good news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, where she described how she found out that she had cancer despite never smoking.

“I’m cancer-free,” she said as the audience applauded. “I don’t know why, I had a tumour, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan.”

Griffin, who was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in August and had to get a part of her left lung removed, recalled her doctor making a few jokes with her during the consultation.

“So I go in, and he’s like describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, ‘It’s kind of a like a balloon,’” she remembered. “So, we do it laparoscopically and we poke it, then he goes, ‘And when we take it out, kind of looks like a used condom.’ And then he goes, ‘You can use that.’”

The My Life on the D-List star also addressed the change in her tone of voice after facing issues with her vocal cords during the procedure.

“It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it,” Griffin confessed. “I’m a good two octaves higher, I think.”

Kimmel then asked if her voice had really changed two octaves, to which she responded: “It might be. It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that.”