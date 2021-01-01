Priyanka Chopra opens up about marriage to Nick Jonas amid 'really tough' work schedules

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how she stays connected to her husband Nick Jonas amid their busy work schedules.

In an interview with InStyle's Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the 39-year-old reflected on the past year of being away from her family due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family," The White Tiger star shared, adding it was "terrifying" to not be able to travel, as she was in the U.K., Jonas was in the U.S. and her family remained in India.

Chopra insisted she was thankful that everyone was "okay" but found having to quarantine separately from her husband challenging.

"We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off," she continued.

While scheduling was "tricky", Chopra maintained that she and her husband "talk all the time" and "know each other's hearts".

"We prioritise each other in everything that we do," the actress shared. "We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets."

Chopra concluded by praising the 29-year-old singer for his ability to check in with her about how she is feeling.

"He would just drop everything - come in for even, like a day - just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right," she smiled.