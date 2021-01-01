Halle Berry does victory dance to celebrate success of new film Bruised

Halle Berry has celebrated the success of her new film, Bruised, by doing a victory dance.



The 55-year-old posted a video to social media on Tuesday of her dancing to H.E.R.'s latest single, Automatic Woman, which was featured on the film's soundtrack.



"When you find out the night before that your film is #1 in the U.S. and #2 globally and you start dranking to celebrate ... this is bound to happen. #tipsy #bruisedsoundtrack (sic)," the star captioned the video of her dancing in a black jumpsuit.



Berry stars in the sports drama, which follows an MMA fighter's transformation in her personal and professional life. After the feature charted at number one on Netflix in 71 countries, Variety reported that the actress signed a multi-picture deal with the streamer to produce more films in the future.



"My directorial debut, 'Bruised,' was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care," the actress said of Netflix bosses Scott Stuber and Ted Sarandos in a statement. "The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."



Several celebrity friends celebrated with Berry in the comments, including Niecy Nash, who commented that she was "so proud" of her and Kelly Rowland, who wrote, "THATS RIGHY (sic) GIRLLLL CELEBRATE!!"