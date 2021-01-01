Hilaria Baldwin reflects on heartbreaking conversations with children about Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin has had "heart-wrenching" conversations with her children about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

In October, Hilaria's husband Alec Baldwin was filming the movie at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged a prop firearm, accidentally killing cinematographer Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but in a post uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the mother-of-six revealed she has been having conversations with their children about the tragedy.

"I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently," she began. "You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been... Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as (to) what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: 'Shouldn't I know what to do???'"

Hilaria went on to credit experts at the Child Mind Institute, her friends, and Danielle Sherman-Lazar's It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Adults Get Big Feelings Too book for helping guide her through the situation.

In addition, the 37-year-old thanked her Instagram followers for their support.

"You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you," she added.

Alec, 63, and Hilaria are parents to Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 14 months, and nine-month-old Lucia.

Meanwhile, the 30 Rock star has filmed his first in-studio interview about Hutchins's death, with the conversation set to air on ABC on Thursday.