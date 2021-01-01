Aaron Paul to be father-of-two

Aaron Paul is going to be a father for the second time.

The Breaking Bad actor's wife Lauren took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet photo of their three-year-old daughter Story Annabelle touching her growing baby bump.

"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already," she wrote in the caption.

Neither Lauren nor Aaron shared any further details, such as her due date.

However, a number of the couple's celebrity friends sent them congratulatory messages.

"Oh YAY family!!!" wrote Amanda Seyfried, while Michelle Monaghan added, "Yassssss," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Aaron and Lauren married in 2013.