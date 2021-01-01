Lady Gaga shares how minor role on The Sopranos informed her acting career

Lady Gaga has reflected on how a minor role in an episode of The Sopranos impacted her acting career.



During an interview for Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, the 35-year-old revealed that she played Girl at Swimming Pool #2 on the ninth episode of the third season of the HBO crime drama series.



Looking back at the gig, Gaga admitted her performance wasn't perfect.



"I didn't know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh.... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh!'" the Chromatica hitmaker recalled. "The nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you're willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you're working with."



Watching the scene now, the A Star Is Born actress explained that she sees "a very non-specific actor," but now sees herself as "someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it".



Gaga credited her change in approach to her acting coach, Susan Batson, and House of Gucci director Ridley Scott, whom she said, "creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly".