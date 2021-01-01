Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first-ever tattoo at a cast party for The Last Daughter.

In an interview with Town & Country for her new film, the 32-year-old discussed the cast and crew's rowdy post-screening parties as the project premiered across the festival circuit earlier this year.

Johnson recalled how the film's director, Maggie Gyllenhaal, decided early on that the cast members would have "dance parties" instead of dinners after each screening.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed people from across the film circuit would attend - including Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jamie Dornan - and that after the Covid-19 lockdown, everyone was "not behaving normally" and willing to "f**king rage".

The atmosphere led Johnson to do something unconventional after the film's debut at the New York Film Festival in September - give her co-stars stick and poke tattoos, including Colman, who had never been inked before.

And the Oscar-winning actress jokingly suggested that she wasn't sure why she decided to allow her co-star to do it.

"Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool," the 47-year-old laughed. "Or maybe it was my midlife crisis."