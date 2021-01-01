Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

Tom Holland and Zendaya have joked about how their height difference altered a stunt on Spider-Man: No Way Home.



The real-life couple made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last week, and during the chat, spoke about how they were forced to improvise one sequence in the superhero film.



"There's a particular stunt (where Tom's) Spider-Man swings us on top of the bridge, we eventually jump off of (it), and he's supposed to gently rest (my character) MJ on the bridge and walk away from her," the star, who measures 5 ft 10in, explained. "Because of our height difference...I would land before him because my feet land before he does."



Tom, who stands at about 5ft 8in, went on to note that they were initially a little stumped by the stunt.



"Zendaya would land - and I'm the superhero; I'm supposed to look cool!" he laughed.



In the end, the duo came up with a fun solution - Zendaya would catch Tom.



"You're actually very lovely about it. You're like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you!'" she smiled, while Tom exclaimed: "It's so nice to be caught for a change!"



Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship last month, following several months of speculation about their status.



Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit cinemas in the U.S. later this month.