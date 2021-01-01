Gisele Bündchen rescues trapped sea turtle

Gisele Bündchen has come to the rescue of a sea turtle trapped in a net on a beach.

The Brazilian supermodel and environmental activist took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video showing her freeing the turtle from a fishing net and proceeding to carry it back to the ocean.

"Life is a series of opportunities that appear daily, and we choose what to do with them. Today was no different. Early this morning I was walking on the beach and (my dog) Onyx started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had washed during high tide. When I came closer I saw this beautiful turtle turned upside down with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and entangled in a fishing net," she explained in the accompanying caption. "I immediately started to free her from the net that was strangling her, but even after we got her untied, she was too tired to make her way back to the ocean. I didn't think twice, I just picked her up and carry (sic) her to the water (amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!)"

But while Gisele was relieved and "so happy" to see the turtle swim away, she urged her fans to be mindful of their actions and adopt sustainable practices.

"There are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this. Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it's our choice," the 41-year-old continued. "I pray that we can all rise and remember that the opportunity to change begins with a single act."

In response to the post, a number of Gisele's celebrity followers praised her quick thinking.

"I love you @gisele," wrote Heidi Klum, while Gal Gadot added: "Queen."