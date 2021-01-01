Khloe Kardashian dispels Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break-up rumours

Khloe Kardashian has shut down rumours that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up.

The cosmetics mogul, Sicko Mode rapper and their three-year-old daughter Stormi recently posed for a cover profile for W Magazine, according to pictures of the cover posted on social media over the weekend. However, the issue was reportedly scrapped in early November following the tragedy at the rapper's Astroworld Festival, during which a crowd surge resulted in 10 deaths.

According to TMZ, some W Magazine subscribers still received a copy of the issue in the post, and in the profile, the writer states that they aren't a traditional couple.

"Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together - their daughter, Stormi, is 3 - they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years. They're the modern family!" the author wrote in the piece.

A TikTok user shared images of the photoshoot and that quote from the unreleased magazine in a video, and Jenner's half-sister Kardashian commented on the clip, shutting down the accusation that the couple was no longer together.

"Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write that," the 37-year-old wrote, according to Instagram account Comments By Celebs. "But they are very much a couple."

Jenner, 24, initially dated the rapper between 2017 and 2019. They rekindled their relationship last year and announced in September that they were expecting their second child.