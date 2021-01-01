Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account after interview about fatal shooting on Rust set

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his Twitter accounts following his first interview since the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Last week, the 63-year-old sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos to discuss the accidental shooting in October, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

In it, he alleged that he had not pulled the trigger of the .45 calibre gun, but rather let go of the "hammer" on the weapon.

Following the interview, the 30 Rock actor deactivated one of his two verified Twitter accounts, @AlecBaldwin. However, a second account, @AlecBaldwin___ remains active and was last used in October.

In the tell-all, Baldwin shared that after the tragic accident, he was brought to a police station for questioning and was unaware of what happened until hours later.

Police officers informed him of Hutchins's passing at the end of the interview.

He insisted that he did not think he would be charged for the incident and was cooperating with law enforcement, as well as being in contact with the late cinematographer's husband. The incident remains under investigation.