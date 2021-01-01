Florence Pugh fainted while getting septum pierced

Florence Pugh fainted while getting her nose pierced over the weekend.

The Little Women actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a trio of images showing her brand-new septum piercing - located between the nostrils in the dividing wall inside of the nose.

In the first two snaps, Florence is seen lying down and sucking a lollipop, while in the third photo, she flashes a smile while the piercing needle is still inserted in her septum.

"When you wanna be a cool grown-up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint," she captioned the post, before crediting Zoe Lister-Jones for handing her some sugar to make her feel better. "Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS. Warning - last slide will make your stomach scream."

In response to the post, a number of Florence's celebrity friends praised her bold new look.

"My green queen," wrote Zoe, while Bella Thorne commented, "Ur making me miss mine!!"

And Busy Philipps reminded the British star that she also has had her septum pierced.

"Next time I see you I'll show you MY septum ring!" she added.

And it appears Florence recovered from the piercing drama quickly, as she attended the premiere of Don't Look Up in New York City on Sunday night.