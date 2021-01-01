Jennifer Lawrence dazzles in gold gown at Don't Look Up premiere

Jennifer Lawrence stole the show in a gorgeous gold gown at the Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday night.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, showcased her growing baby bump in a gold sequin dress featuring flowing drapery and a matching chiffon cape.

She had her blonde locks swept back into a low chignon and accessorised with jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

Jennifer took time to pose on the red carpet alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who looked handsome in a classic navy blue suit.

Elsewhere, Meryl Streep opted for a black Marc Jacobs that she wore with black tights, while Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady turned up in matching pale blue suits.

Other stars in attendance included Florence Pugh, Ron Perlman, Jeremy Strong, Tyler Perry, and Kid Cudi.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

The film will open in select cinemas on 10 December, prior to streaming on Netflix from 24 December.