Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker over alleged feud with Kim Cattrall

Chris Noth has opened up about the alleged conflict between former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Speaking to The Guardian about the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., the 67-year-old actor addressed alleged tension between the former co-stars.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what (Cattrall's) thinking is, or her emotions," Noth said, adding that he is "very protective" over Parker after having worked with her for so many years.

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and (Cattrall's) descriptions of her don't even come close," he continued. "I liked her, I thought she was marvellous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

The Law & Order star confessed he did not like seeing anyone attack Parker, who plays his character's wife Carrie Bradshaw in the show, saying that the actress can be a "target" for negative comments.

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the series, addressed her decision to turn down the reboot in December last year.

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the 65-year-old told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

Parker has denied having issues with Cattrall, writing on her Instagram that she never "disliked" her co-star.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story," the 56-year-old wrote. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."