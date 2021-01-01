Succession leads Critics Choice Television Awards nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Succession leads the Critics Choice Television Awards nominations with eight nods.
The HBO show received nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, plus supporting nods for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and J. Smith-Cameron.
Succession won the Best Drama Series Critics Choice Award in 2020, and it needs to beat competitors such as Evil, For All Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, Squid Game, This Is Us and Yellowjackets to do so again in 2022.
Murder mystery Mare of Easttown scored five nominations, including Best Limited Series, best actress for Kate Winslet and supporting mentions for Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart.
The other nominees for Best Limited Series include Dopesick, Dr. Death, It's a Sin, Maid, Midnight Mass, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.
Over in comedy, the fight for the Best Comedy Series title is between The Great, Hacks, Insecure, Only Murders in the Building, The Other Two, Reservation Dogs, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows.
The ceremony will take place on 9 January at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
The full list of TV nominations is as follows:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Mike Colter - Evil
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia - Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Katja Herbers - Evil
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
MJ Rodriguez - Pose
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Justin Hartley - This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Mandy Patinkin - The Good Fight
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andrea Martin - Evil
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight
Christine Lahti - Evil
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Sarah Snook - Succession
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Elle Fanning - The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jean Smart - Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
Ray Romano - Made for Love
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth - Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon - The Other Two
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah - Saved By the Bell
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It's a Sin
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Oslo
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Olly Alexander - It's a Sin
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
William Jackson Harper - Love Life
Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Hamish Linklater - Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Danielle Brooks - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu - The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Zach Gilford - Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper - The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater - Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance - Genius: Aretha
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy - Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
Squid Game
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
What If...?
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside
Good Timing with Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only.