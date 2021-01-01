Succession leads Critics Choice Television Awards nominations

Succession leads the Critics Choice Television Awards nominations with eight nods.



The HBO show received nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, plus supporting nods for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and J. Smith-Cameron.



Succession won the Best Drama Series Critics Choice Award in 2020, and it needs to beat competitors such as Evil, For All Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, Squid Game, This Is Us and Yellowjackets to do so again in 2022.



Murder mystery Mare of Easttown scored five nominations, including Best Limited Series, best actress for Kate Winslet and supporting mentions for Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart.



The other nominees for Best Limited Series include Dopesick, Dr. Death, It's a Sin, Maid, Midnight Mass, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.



Over in comedy, the fight for the Best Comedy Series title is between The Great, Hacks, Insecure, Only Murders in the Building, The Other Two, Reservation Dogs, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows.



The ceremony will take place on 9 January at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.







The full list of TV nominations is as follows:







BEST DRAMA SERIES



Evil



For All Mankind



The Good Fight



Pose



Squid Game



Succession



This Is Us



Yellowjackets







BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us



Mike Colter - Evil



Brian Cox - Succession



Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game



Billy Porter - Pose



Jeremy Strong - Succession







BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Uzo Aduba - In Treatment



Chiara Aurelia - Cruel Summer



Christine Baranski - The Good Fight



Katja Herbers - Evil



Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets



MJ Rodriguez - Pose







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Nicholas Braun - Succession



Billy Crudup - The Morning Show



Kieran Culkin - Succession



Justin Hartley - This Is Us



Matthew Macfadyen - Succession



Mandy Patinkin - The Good Fight







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Andrea Martin - Evil



Audra McDonald - The Good Fight



Christine Lahti - Evil



J. Smith-Cameron - Succession



Sarah Snook - Succession



Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us







BEST COMEDY SERIES



The Great



Hacks



Insecure



Only Murders in the Building



The Other Two



Reservation Dogs



Ted Lasso



What We Do in the Shadows







BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon



Nicholas Hoult - The Great



Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building



Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows



Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso







BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Elle Fanning - The Great



Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva



Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building



Sandra Oh - The Chair



Issa Rae - Insecure



Jean Smart - Hacks







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education



Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso



Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows



Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts



Ray Romano - Made for Love



Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Hannah Einbinder - Hacks



Kristin Chenoweth - Schmigadoon!



Molly Shannon - The Other Two



Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live



Josie Totah - Saved By the Bell



Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso







BEST LIMITED SERIES



Dopesick



Dr. Death



It's a Sin



Maid



Mare of Easttown



Midnight Mass



The Underground Railroad



WandaVision







BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Come From Away



List of a Lifetime



The Map of Tiny Perfect Things



Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia



Oslo



Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas







BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Olly Alexander - It's a Sin



Paul Bettany - WandaVision



William Jackson Harper - Love Life



Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death



Michael Keaton - Dopesick



Hamish Linklater - Midnight Mass







BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Danielle Brooks - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia



Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha



Thuso Mbedu - The Underground Railroad



Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision



Margaret Qualley - Maid



Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus



Zach Gilford - Midnight Mass



William Jackson Harper - The Underground Railroad



Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown



Christian Slater - Dr. Death



Courtney B. Vance - Genius: Aretha







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus



Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick



Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision



Melissa McCarthy - Nine Perfect Strangers



Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown



Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown







BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES



Acapulco



Call My Agent!



Lupin



Money Heist



Narcos: Mexico



Squid Game







BEST ANIMATED SERIES



Big Mouth



Bluey



Bob's Burgers



The Great North



Q-Force



What If...?







BEST TALK SHOW



The Amber Ruffin Show



Desus & Mero



The Kelly Clarkson Show



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Late Night with Seth Meyers



Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen







BEST COMEDY SPECIAL



Bo Burnham: Inside



Good Timing with Jo Firestone



James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999



Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy



Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American



Trixie Mattel: One Night Only.