Succession leads Critics Choice Television Awards nominations

Succession leads the Critics Choice Television Awards nominations with eight nods.

The HBO show received nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, plus supporting nods for Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and J. Smith-Cameron.

Succession won the Best Drama Series Critics Choice Award in 2020, and it needs to beat competitors such as Evil, For All Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, Squid Game, This Is Us and Yellowjackets to do so again in 2022.

Murder mystery Mare of Easttown scored five nominations, including Best Limited Series, best actress for Kate Winslet and supporting mentions for Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart.

The other nominees for Best Limited Series include Dopesick, Dr. Death, It's a Sin, Maid, Midnight Mass, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

Over in comedy, the fight for the Best Comedy Series title is between The Great, Hacks, Insecure, Only Murders in the Building, The Other Two, Reservation Dogs, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows.

The ceremony will take place on 9 January at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.



The full list of TV nominations is as follows:



BEST DRAMA SERIES

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets



BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Mike Colter - Evil

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Jeremy Strong - Succession



BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia - Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Katja Herbers - Evil

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez - Pose



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Justin Hartley - This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Mandy Patinkin - The Good Fight



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin - Evil

Audra McDonald - The Good Fight

Christine Lahti - Evil

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us



BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows



BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning - The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh - The Chair

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jean Smart - Hacks



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts

Ray Romano - Made for Love

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth - Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon - The Other Two

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah - Saved By the Bell

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso



BEST LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It's a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas



BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander - It's a Sin

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

William Jackson Harper - Love Life

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Hamish Linklater - Midnight Mass



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu - The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Zach Gilford - Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper - The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater - Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance - Genius: Aretha



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy - Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game



BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If...?



BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen



BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only.

