Rebel Wilson received 'pushback' from management team over weight loss

Rebel Wilson received "pushback" from her Hollywood management team over her dramatic weight loss.

The Bridesmaids star has been flaunting her new figure of late, having shed an incredible 70 pounds (31 kilograms) over the past two years.

However, in a new interview for the BBC, Rebel revealed that her managers haven't always been so thrilled by her changing appearance.

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this 'Year of Health.' I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life,'" she recalled of her decision to overhaul her lifestyle in early 2020. "And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."

Rebel went on to insist she was comfortable in her own skin prior to losing weight but had realised she had been "numbing emotions" with food for too long.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Australian actress noted that she had been intrigued by the fascination over her weight.

"Why are people so obsessed with it? Like, with women in particular about their looks?" the 41-year-old mused. "I know what it's like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever.

"It's crazy to try to fit that. It's just better to be the healthiest version."