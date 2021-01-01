Christina Ricci welcomes second child

Christina Ricci is a new mother.

Back in August, The Addams Family actress and her husband Mark Hampton revealed they were expecting their first child together.

And on Wednesday, Mark took to Instagram to announce that Christina had given birth to a baby girl named Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning... welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton," he wrote.

Mark also shared a photo of baby Cleo on his Instagram Stories, in which she was wrapped in a hospital blanket and appeared to be undergoing monitoring.

"What a truly emotional morning, never cried so much. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing amazing," the hairstylist added.

Christina, 41, and Mark tied the knot in October. The star is also a mother to seven-year-old son Freddie from her marriage to James Heerdegen.