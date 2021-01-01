Jennifer Aniston walked out of Friends reunion multiple times

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she needed to walk out of the Friends reunion special several times during filming earlier this year.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old star opened up about her experience returning to the beloved sitcom's set, which she described as emotionally overwhelming.



"Time travel is hard. I think we were just so naïve walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'" Aniston recalled.



"Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,'" she continued. "And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'"



The Emmy winner said the experience was even more "jarring" as she was processing the past while being filmed, which caused her to walk off set to collect herself.



"It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say," she shared. "So I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it."



While The Morning Show actress chose not to go into detail, she described the emotions she was feeling as "more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak."



She said the cast had some "idea of what the future was going to be" but plans changed quickly as the show ended in 2004.



"We were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it," she concluded. "But again, everything's a blessing if you're able to look at life's ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn't happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am."