Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift in holiday gift guide

Gwyneth Paltrow has offered up a series of gift-giving tips for the holiday season with a wink to fellow stars Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Taylor Swift.



In a new advertisement for her wellness company Goop, the 49-year-old pokes fun at the brand's eccentric offerings, including its controversial candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina".



Posted on the company's Instagram page, the satirical video shows the Oscar winner prepping for the holidays by encouraging fellow celebs to "eat some bread" but "don't let the paparazzi catch you" and to enjoy a vodka-heavy holiday punch.



Towards the end of the ad, the actress displayed topical gifts she'd give celebrity friends, including Adele, whom she selected supplements for "sexual desire", Stephen Colbert, who received a candle called "This Smells Like My Orgasm", and rumoured couple Kardashian and Davidson, whom she gifted Wolverine claws, a reference to the brand's Netflix series Sex, Love & Goop.



Paltrow also made a reference to Taylor Swift's 10-minute-long re-release of her song All Too Well when she opted to give the singer a sex toy instead of the red scarf referenced in the lyrics.