Selma Blair advocates for wider disability representation onscreen

Selma Blair highlighted the need for more disability representation on screen while accepting the Equity in Entertainment Award on Wednesday.



At The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala, which took place at the Fairmont Century City hotel in Los Angeles, the 49-year-old gave an impassioned speech about inclusivity.



“By creating more inclusive content, by telling stories that more authentically represent and include all of us, by being allies in our workspace by setting the bar higher for accessibility standards, by living and working in the intersectionality of our collective human experience, we become worthy of the enormous access and influence we have,” she said.



The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She documented her experience with the degenerative condition in the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, and has since become a vocal advocate for people with disabilities.



“My story is but one of many. Disability is not a distant monolith,” the actress continued. “It is an intractable part of our shared humanity. Everyone in this room knows the power of entertainment to create a sense of community. And it is our responsibility, those of us in this room, to do so.”



She encouraged the A-list audience to “seek out other stories, take the phone calls, and hire other disabled people in front of and behind the camera”.



Blair also explained that it’s not about it being the “right thing” to do, but rather “whatever project you are working on will be better for having done so”.



The mother-of-one, who was introduced by friend Michelle Pfeiffer before accepting the award, closed by saying it was “an honour of my life to stand before you today and accept this award on behalf of all of the women who won’t have movies made about them but whose stories are important, whose lives are vital.”