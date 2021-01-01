??Sienna Miller settles claim against U.K. newspaper over 2005 pregnancy reveal

Sienna Miller has settled a case against the owner of The Sun newspaper after alleging editors illegally sought out her medical records.

The American Woman actress launched legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in 2019, with her lawyer David Sherborne claiming that a senior journalist at the publication had met with a "medical records tracer" in mid-2005 to "discuss" her pregnancy, which was in the very early stages. Miller has also alleged that the then editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, knew of her pregnancy before she had a chance to tell her family and friends.

In a statement read by Sherborne at the High Court on Thursday, Miller declared that she was "horrified" to see in court documents that editors at The Sun had chosen to "unlawfully target her to get information on her pregnancy", and that their actions had caused her to be "unable to trust those closest to her when she really needed them".

Brooks has denied all allegations. The former News of the World editor was cleared of all charges of illegal phone hacking at a trial back in 2014.

Lawyers for NGN also rejected the allegation that any illegal activity had taken place at The Sun, but agreed to settle for "substantial damages" with Miller without any admission of liability. Details of the settlement are confidential.

Miller, who is mother to a nine-year-old daughter, spoke to reporters outside of the court following the finalisation of the settlement. She revealed that she had wanted to pursue a full trial, but did not have "countless millions" to fund proceedings.

"I wanted to share News Group's secrets just as they have shared mine. Unfortunately, that legal recourse is not available to me or to anyone who does not have countless millions of pounds to spend on the pursuit of justice," the 39-year-old stated. "It is my hope that others can pick up where we have left off, that somebody can take it further than I was able to. I would unhesitatingly participate as a witness in anybody's effort to challenge the people responsible at a trial."

Following a court hearing in 2011, Miller was awarded $132,000 (£100,000) in compensation from the publisher of the now-defunct News of the World after bosses accepted unconditional liability for her phone-hacking claims. She also gave evidence in the Leveson Inquiry.