Olivia Wilde 'happier than I've ever been' amid Harry Styles relationship

Olivia Wilde is "happier than I've ever been" amid her relationship with Harry Styles.

It was reported in January that the Booksmart director was dating the 27-year-old singer, with the pair having met on the set of Wilde's upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

While the stars have remained tight-lipped about the romance, in an interview for the January 2022 issue of Vogue, Wilde explained why she hasn't responded to the constant media speculation about her personal life.

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she commented, before going on to compare the interest in her love life to the complexities of social media. "In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us...I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Wilde discussed how she believes her own happiness is intrinsically intertwined with that of her two children.

She shares seven-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five, with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

"You can go deep on Cold War influences on family structure, why we all think we need, you know, a two-parent household and a microwave," the 37-year-old mused. "It's very easy to control women by using guilt and shame, and I have no time for misplaced guilt and shame. The work I've done personally in the last decade has been learning to have a voice, and taking my voice seriously."