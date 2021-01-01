Khloe Kardashian admits she's 'barely in my own body' amid Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloe Kardashian has confessed she's "barely in my own body" amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

Late last week, editors at Us Weekly obtained court documents in which personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she was pregnant with the basketball star Thompson's child. Nichols reportedly gave birth to a son on 2 December.

While Kardashian has not publicly commented on the allegations in the lawsuit, she indicated she was struggling with the drama in her response to a Twitter follower on Wednesday who had accused her of shading Halle Berry at the People's Choice Awards the previous evening.

"Okay who saw that "I don't care" sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage, not cool man,... @peopleschoice," the fan wrote, to which Khloe, 37, replied: "That's disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh (to be honest) I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."

The follower later apologised for their message, and insisted they were simply, "Looking at your expression when they cut to you."

Kardashian and Thompson, 30, share a three-year-old daughter named True, while the sportsman also has a four-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship.

The stars began dating in 2016 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, and were reported to have broken up again in June.